The Log: “Separate Yourself Not from the Community”

Jan 17, 2017 by Susan Rosenbluth

Scroll Down to See The Log, Mazal Tovs, and Chesed Ops

Information You Need Now

If you and/or your family could be helped by receiving prepared kosher food approximately once a week, Shearit HaPlate can help. Shearit HaPlate of Bergen County is the area’s only kosher food rescue organization. It collects prepared food leftover from local caterers and restaurants, repackages these items, and offers it to those who can benefit in a respectful way that ensures the recipients’ privacy and self-esteem. To be notified, for yourself or someone else, when food is available for pick-up, with complete confidentiality, contact shearithaplate@gmail.com; to schedule a pick-up, call 201-835-5338

Shabbos Rooms available at Hackensack University Medical Center, with sleeping accommodations for family members of patients and kosher food, b7wp@aol.com

Free Certified Kosher Pantry Exchange in Bergenfield, for unopened, non-perishable goods; take what you need; leave what others might need; drop off in plastic containers, AbbyArfe@aol.com

Hatzolah of Middlesex County is currently seeking responders during the daytime. EMT training will be provided free of charge. They are also seeking dispatchers. If you live or work in the area, and wish to join, please email them at info@hatzolahmc.org or call 732-993-8645

The Log

Thurs., Jan 19

Jewish Business Network Breakfast: Grow Your Business—Network with Jewish Professionals, private office in Fair Lawn, 8:30am, 201-314-9145

Friendship Circle Jewish-Themed Adult Program, for special-needs adults, in conjunction with J-ADD residential care for special-needs adults, at the Friendship Circle, Paramus, 6pm, 201-262-7172

Israeli Book Club, JCC, Tenafly, 8pm, 201-408-1427

Fri., Jan 20

Coffee Klatch: “Israeli and World Current Events—Beyond the Headlines,” Josh Cutler, JCC, Margate, 10:30am, 609-822-1167

“The Thank-You Nation: Appreciating Others Is Appreciating G-d,” Rabbi Avrohom Rapoport, Linwood Public Library, 12:15pm, 609-822-8500

Chesed Boys Choir, for boys in grades 2-7, with Yossi Newman, at Cong Agudah Israel, Passaic, 12:50pm, yaelee@gmail.com or 917-376-4680

Carlebach-Style Minyan, Cong Ahavas Achim, Highland Park, 4:45pm, 732-247-0532

Carlebach Kabbalat Shabbat, Cong Ahawas Achim Bnai Jacob and David, West Orange, 4:45pm, 973-736-1407

Shabbat, Jan 21

Carlebach Minyan, Cong Darchei Noam, Fair Lawn, 8:45am, rabbidonath@gmail.com

Rabbi Howard Jachter, Cong Netivot Shalom, Teaneck, noon, the.rogovins@gmail.com

Motzei Shabbat, Jan 21

Aerobics, for girls in grades 3-5, Aliza Dubin, private home in Passaic, 6:30pm, 201-757-7014

Aerobics, for girls in grades 6-8, Aliza Dubin, private home in Passaic, 7:30pm, 201-757-7014

Film: “Zero Motivation: Israeli Female Soldiers,” JCC, Bridgewater, 7:30pm, 908-725-6994

Cong Beth Aaron Sisterhood Book Club: “The Mathematician’s Shiva” by Stuart Rojstaczer, private home in Teaneck, 7:30pm, 201-836-6210

Stand Up Comedy with Sigal Cahana, JCC, Tenafly, 8pm, 201-408-1427

Parlor Meeting on Behalf of Mesivta Yeshiva Rabbi Chaim Berlin, with HaRav Yehuda Schwartz, private home in Clifton, 8:15pm, 718-377-0777

Tiferes DVD, for women, private home in Edison, 8:30pm, siegelmom@optonline.net

Sun., Jan 22

Fair Lawn Gown Gemach, by appointment, under the auspices of Anshe Lubavitch Cong of Fair Lawn, 9:30-11:30am, 201-797-1770

Eshet Chayil: The Widows, for women, Janice Colmar Michaelis, Cong Ohr Torah, West Orange, 10am, 973-669-7320 or 973-325-3749

Mezuzzah-Checking, Sofer Rabbi Brodbecker, Jucaica Gallery, Highland Park, 10am, 732-828-7722

“Shalom Bayis: Making a Good Thing Better,” for women, Rebbetzin Nechama Karlinsky, spons by Neve-Passaic Torah Institute, at a private home in Clifton, 10:30am, nevepti@gmail.com or 908-278-4059

Chug Ivrit, for men and women who are intermediate to advanced Hebrew speakers, spons by Hadassah, private home in Edison, 11am, Rachel@weintraubworld.net or 732-819-9298

Farbrengen on the Yahrtzeit of the Baal HaTanya, Rabbi Levi Neubort and Rabbi Avrohom Bergstein, Anshei Lubavitch Congregation, Fair Lawn, 9:30pm, 201-794-3770

Mon., Jan 23

Shlomo Haviv in Concert: Singer, Songwriter, Guitarist, Percussionist, and Bouzouki Player, for seniors, includes lunch, JCC, Tenafly, 11:15am, 201-569-7900

Pizza and Parsha: “Nature vs Nurture: Two Modes of Connecting with G-d,” Rabbi Avrohom Bergstein, spons by Benjy’s Pizza , at Anshei Lubavitch Cong, Fair Lawn, 7pm, 201-794-3770

Film: “400 Blows,” with Andrew Lazarus, JCC, Tenafly, 7:30pm, 201-569-7900

Tues., Jan 24

Caregivers Support Group, for those caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease, JCC, Tenafly, 10:30am, 201-569-7900

Exhibit and Film: “Besa: A Code of Honor—Muslim Albanians Who Rescued Jews during the Holocaust,”spons by the Holocaust Museum and Center for Tolerance and Education and the Rockland Community College Center for Muslim Life, at the Holocaust Museum and Center for Tolerance and Education, Suffern, 12-8pm, screening every hour, pizza from 12:30-1pm, 845-574-4099

Pinot and Parsha, for women, includes wine, cheese, sushi, and discussion, spons by Mesorah NJ, at a private home in Jersey City, 7:30pm, info@mesorahnj.com

Wed., Jan 25

Fair Lawn Gown Gemach, by appointment, under the auspices of Anshe Lubavitch Cong of Fair Lawn, 1-2:30pm, 201-797-1770

Second Generation, for children of Holocaust Survivors, Jewish Family Service, Teaneck, 7pm, 201-837-9090

Abused Women’s Confidential Support Group, Jewish Family Service, Teaneck, 7:15pm, 201-837-9090

Thurs., Jan 26

Assembling Cholents for the Cholent Cook-Off, contestants must bring their own certified kosher meat or vegetarian ingredients, Cong Sons of Israel, Manalapan, 3-4 or 7-9pm, 732-446-3000

“Anti-Israel, Antisemitism: What You Need to Know,” for adults, pre-teens, and teens, Linda Scherzer, spons by Eternal Flame and various Chabad Houses, at The Hilton Woodcliff Lake, 7pm, 201-476-0157

“Become a Love and Logic Parent: Setting Limits, Thinking Words vs Fighting Words, ‘Enforceable’ Statements Turn Your Words into Gold, and Consequences vs Punishment: Locking in the Lesson with Empathy,” Rabbi Dani Staum, Adolph Schreiber Hebrew Academy of Rockland (ASHAR), New City, 8:15pm, 854-641-5094

On-Line Shiur: “Find Joy and Meaning in Our Jewish Holidays and Prayers; Discover Transformative Tools, Tips and Meditations from the Wisdom of Chassidus,” for women, Malkie Marrus, 9pm, jewishgirlsunite@gmail.com or http://jewishgirlsunite.com/online-womens-seminars/

Fri., Jan 27

“Nature vs Nurture: Two Modes of Connecting with G-d,” Rabbi Avrohom Rapoport, Linwood Public Library, 12:15pm, 609-822-8500

Jewish Center of Teaneck Dinner and Oneg, for singles, couples, and families, includes dessert oneg and games with Rabbi Daniel Fridman, Jewish Center of Teaneck, 6pm, didihi04@gmail.com

“Crisis: Managing a Disaster,” Dr. Clifton Lacy, spons by Mesora, includes hors d’oeuvres and dinner, at Cong Ohr Torah, Edison, 6:30pm, info@mesorahnj.com

Shabbat, Jan 28

Cholent Cook-Off, Cong Sons of Israel, Manalapan, 11:30am, 732-446-3000

“The Beauty of the Struggle,” for women, Rebbetzin Sora Shemtov, Chabad of Riverdale, noon, 718-549-1100

Motzei Shabbat, Jan 28

Shiur, Rabbi Mordechai Willig, Young Israel of Riverdale, 6:30pm, 718-548-4765

Hadassah Couples Bowling, Strathmore Lanes, Aberdeen, 7:15pm, AmyNaphtali@verizon.net

Film: Maurice Schwartz’s “Tevye,” includes apple pie and ice cream, Young Israel of Fort Lee, 7:30pm, 201-592-1518

Ezra Witkin, z”l, Yahrtzeit Shiur: “Yiddishkeit: It’s a Relationship with Hashem,” Rabbi Doniel Kalish, at the Jewish Educational Center Elmora Shul, Elizabeth, 8:15pm, rachelnocko@gmail.com

Sun., Jan 29

Israel Bonds Women’s Division Brunch, The Rockleigh, in Rockleigh, 9:30am, 845-405-4029

Cong Sons of Israel, Manalapan, Men’s Club Breakfast, at the Jewish Heritage Museum, Freehold, 9:30am, 732-446-3000

Film: “Hummus! The Movie,” Puffin Cultural Forum, Teaneck, 4pm, tix@puffinfoundation.org

Mon., Jan 30

Pizza and Parsha: “The Power to Choose: The Meaning of Free Will,” Rabbi Avrohom Bergstein, spons by Benjy’s Pizza , at Anshei Lubavitch Cong, Fair Lawn, 7:30pm, 201-362-2712

Tues., Jan 31

“The Beauty of the Struggle,” for women, Rebbetzin Sora Shemtov, Chabad of Riverdale, 10am, 718-549-1100

Sisterhood Book Chat: “We Are Not Ourselves” by Matthew Thomas, Cong Sons of Israel, Manalapan, 7:15pm, 732-446-3000

“The Spirits of Torah,” Rabbi Joshua Hess, spons by Cong Anshe Chessed at Central Park sports bar, Roselle, 8pm, 908-486-8616

“The Dilemma: Modern Dilemmas, Talmudic Debates, Your Solutions—No Good Deed Goes Unpunished,” Rabbi Yitzchak Sebag, Chabad of Passaic-Clifton, Passaic, 8pm, 973-246-5251

Classes This Month

Sundays

“Hilchos Niddah,” Rabbi Zvi Sobolofsky, Cong Ohr HaTorah, Bergenfield, 7:15am, 201-244-5905

Shiur, Rabbi Eliezer Sher, includes breakfast, Riverdale Jewish Center, 7:30am, 718-548-1850

“Growing with Your Children” Chabura, for women, Elisheva Kaminetsky, private home in Teaneck, 9am, 646-456-0205, begins Dec 4

Creative Arts, for girls ages 5-8, Chaya Becker, includes arts and crafts, baking, dancing, and exercise, to benefit Rabbi Pesach Raymon Yeshiva and Yeshiva Shaarei Tzion, private home in Edison, 9am, 732-572-2645

“Breakfast with a Touch of Class: The True Fire of Chanukah,” Rabbi Gedaliah Jaffe, Cong Ahavas Yisrael, Edison, 9am, info@ayedison.com or 732-287-1230, begins Dec 4

“Breakfast with a Touch of Class: Surviving and Thriving at Work,” Rabbi Gedaliah Jaffe, Cong Ahavas Yisrael, Edison, 9am, info@ayedison.com or 732-287-1230, begins Jan 1

“History and Halacha,” Rabbi Joshua Hess, Cong Anshe Chesed, Linden, 9am, 908-486-8616

Chidon HaTanach Review Sessions, Reuven Stepansky, Cong Adas Israel, Passaic, young women, 11:15am; young men, 12:45pm, 973-634-4031

Exhibit: “The Synagogues of Newark: Where We Gathered and Prayed, Studied, and Celebrated,” The Jewish Museum of NJ in Cong. Ahavas Sholom, Newark, 1-5, 973-303-5294, closes Feb 15

Systematic Training for Effective Parenting, Dr. Ami Schwab, Riverdale Jewish Center, 7pm, 718-548-1850

“The Dilemma: Modern Conundrums, Talmudic Debates, Your Solutions,” Rabbi Avrohom Bergstein, Anshei Lubavitch Cong, Fair Lawn, 7pm, 201-794-3770

Mondays

Parshanut Hamikra Bereishit: Avot ve-imahot, for women, Rachel Friedman, spons by Lamdeinu, at Cong Beth Aaron, Teaneck, 10:15am, lamdeinu@aol.com, begins Jan 30

Sharing the Journey Bereavement Support Group, for those who have experienced loss this past year, spons by Holy Name Medical Center, at Villa Marie Claire, Saddle River, 1pm, 201-833-3000 ext 7850, begins Jan 9

Gevuros Senior Program, for women senior-citizens, includes lunch, program or entertainment, a shiur, and light exercise, at 306 Main (formerly The Kosher Esperience), Passaic, 1:15pm, 201-532-2247, 973-943-8147, or 917-417-0682

Homework Help, for children, from seniors at Ma’ayanot Yeshiva High School for Girls, Teaneck, 4:15pm, 917-562-8598

“Let My People Know: On Exodus,” Rabbi Asher Herson, Chabad Center of Northwest NJ, Rockaway, 7:15pm, 973-625-1525, begins Jan 16

JRecovery Anonymous, peer support group and 12-step program for Jewish alcoholics, addicts, and anyone affected by addiction, including family members and friends, Jewish Family Services, Milltown, 7:30pm, 732-777-1940

Klezmer Band, an intergenerational group for musicians, includes history, stylistic approach, melodic ornamentation, and improvisation, JCC, Tenafly, 7:30pm, 201-408-1465

“The Dilemma: Modern Dilemmas, Talmudic Debates, Your Solutions,” Rabbi Mendy Kasowitz, Chabad of West Orange, 7:30pm, 973-325-6311, begins Jan 30

Mesorah Mondays, includes sushi, hors d’oervres, wine, discussion, and chavrusa study, Cong Ahavas Achim, Highland Park, sushi and wine, 7:30pm; Torah class, 7:50pm, info@mesorahnj.com, begins Jan 30

“Ethical Conundrums: Modern Dilemmas. Talmudic Debates. Your Solutions,” Valley Chabad, Woodcliff Lake, 7:45pm, 201-476-0157, begins Jan 30

Gemara Shiur: Moed Katan, Rabbi Yosef Adler, Cong Rinat Yisrael, 8pm, 201-837-2795

Concepts from the Weekly Parsha, Rabbi Benjamin Yudin, Cong Shomrei Torah, Fair Lawn, 8:10pm, 201-791-7676

“Prepare for Purim in Kislev: In-Depth Shiur on Megillas Esther,” for women, Aviva Orlian, private home in Spring Valley, 8:15pm, morlian@verizon.net

Hilchos Shabbos Shiur, for women and girls, especially those in their 20s, Rabbi Paysach Krohn, Cong Agudas Yisroel, Passaic, 8:30pm, 973-773-1149

“Insights into the Weekly Haftara,” Rabbi Moshe Yasgur, spons by the Jewish Learning Experience, at Cong Bnai Yeshurun, Teaneck, 8:30pm, 201-966-4498

Monday Nights at Cong Ahavas Yisrael, Rabbi Michael Davis, at the shul, Edison, ma’ariv, 8:30pm; chavrusa learning, 8:45pm; shiur, 9:30pm, 732-287-1230

“Contemporary Chosen Mishpat Halacha: Bridging Lomdus and Psak Halacha,” Rabbi Meir Shalem, spons by Cong Ohr HaTorah, private home in Bergenfield, 9:30pm, 201-244-5905

Tuesdays

“Torah Gems,” for men, Rabbi Moshe Goldberger, Cong Ahavas Achim, Highland Park, 8:30am, 732-247-0532

Torah in the AM: Chavura Studying Sefer Shemot, Cong Keter Torah, Teaneck, 9:05am, 201-907-0180

Mishneh Keritut, for men, Rabbi Akiva Weitzner, Cong Ahavas Achim, Highland Park, 9:30am, 732-247-0532

Torah in the AM: Gemara Berachot 2a, Rabbi Menahem Meier, Cong Keter Torah, Teaneck, 9:45am, 201-907-0180

Al Haperek Chaburah, for women, Rebbetzin Mirel Stavsky, spons by Bais Medrash of Bergenfield, at a private home in Bergenfield, 10am, rabbistavsky@bmob.org

“Jewish Journaling and More: Visions and Voices Workshop,” Michele Bernstein Klausner, The Jewish Heritage Museum, Freehold, 10:30am, 732-252-6990

Talmud, Rabbi Shmuel Goldin, Cong Ahavath Torah, Englewood, 10:30am, 201-568-1315

Sharing the Journey Support Group: “Your Grief after the Death of Your Child,” for bereaved parents and grandparents, Holy Name Medical Center, Teaneck, 10:30am, begins Jan 10

Babyccino, for children ages 3 and under with a parent or caretaker, Rebbetzin Chana Wolosow, Chabad of Western Monmouth County, Manalapan, 11am, 732-972-3687

Parshat HaShavua, Rabbi Shmuel Goldin, Cong Ahavath Torah, Englewood, 11am, 201-568-1315

Lunch and Learn, Rabbi Joshua Hess, Cong Anshe Chesed, Linden, noon, 908-486-8616

Talmud: Masekhet Kiddushin, for women, Rabbi Daniel Friedman, spons by Lamdeinu, at Cong Beth Aaron, Teaneck, 12:15pm, lamdeinu@aol.com, begins Jan 31

Ladies Learning, for women, Rabbi Yitzi Genack, Riverdale Jewish Center, 12:30pm, 718-548-1850

The Gentlemen’s Kollel, Rabbi Yitzi Genack, Riverdale Jewish Center, 2:15pm, 718-548-1850

Torodojo Jewish Martial Arts, for beginners to teens, Gene White, Cong Ahawas Achim Bnai Jacob and David, West Orange, 6pm, 973-736-8366

Alateen, for frum girls ages 9-19 who have friends or family with addiction, Rikki Wisotsky, Cong Tiferet Israel, Passaic, 7pm, 973-249-7435

Shatnez Checking, Yisroel Kenner, Young Israel of Riverdale, 7-9pm, ymkenner@gmail.com

Shirah Community Chorus, with conductors Marsha Bryan Edelman and Matthew Lazar, JCC, Tenafly, 7:30pm, 201-408-1465

Tehillim Group, for women and girls, private home in Passaic, 7:30pm, rebekita31@gmail.com

Sharing the Journey Bereavement Support Group, for those who have experienced loss this past year, Holy Name Medical Center, Teaneck, 7:30pm, 201-833-3000 ext 7850, begins Jan 10

Israeli Dance, for women, Elyse Litt, Cong Ahawas Achim Bnai Jacob and David, West Orange, beginners, 7:30pm; intermediate, 8:45pm, njbuechlers@aol.com

“Ethical Conundrums: Modern Dilemmas. Talmudic Debates. Your Solutions,”Rabbi Meir Konikov, Chabad House of Fort Lee, 7:30pm, 201-886-1238, begins Jan 31

“Topics in Jewish Business Law: Iyunim B’Choshen ha-Mishpat,” Rav Ozer Glickman, Cong Rinat Yisrael, Teaneck, 8pm, 201-837-2795

Parsha Shiur, Rabbi Yitzi Genack, Riverdale Jewish Center, 8pm, 718-548-1850

“Topics on Tuesdays,” Rabbi Andrew Markowitz, spons by Cong Shomrei Torah, at a private home in Fair Lawn, 8pm, 201-791-7676

“Introduction to Talmud: Mishnayos Brachos,” Rabbi David Pietruszka, spons by the Jewish Learning Experience, at Cong Beth Aaron, Teaneck, 8pm, 201-966-4498

Sugya and Sushi: Gemara Learning, for boys in grades 6-8, Rabbi Ari Azhtz, Cong Bnai Yeshurun, Teaneck, 8pm, 201-836-8916

“Topics in Jewish Business Law: Iyunim B’Choshen ha-Mishpat,” Rav Ozer Glickman, Cong Rinat Yisrael, Teaneck, 8pm, 201-837-2795

“Introduction to Talmud: Mishnayos Brachos,” Rabbi David Pietruszka, spons by the Jewish Learning Experience, at Cong Beth Aaron, Teaneck, 8pm, 201-966-4498

Tzurva M’Rabannan, Rabbi Ari Zahtz, Cong Bnai Yeshurun, Teaneck, 8:15pm, 201-836-8916

Parsha Shiur, Rabbi Meir Goldwicht, Cong Bnai Yeshurun, Teaneck, 8:30pm, 201-836-8916

Beginning Talmud, for men, Rabbi Efrayim Unterman, Young Israel of East Brunswick, 8:30pm, 732-254-1860

Telephone Class: “Parenting: From Siblings to Shalom Bayis, Punishments to Praise, and Special-Needs to Spirituality,” Ruthi Lynn, 8:30pm, ruthilynn@gmail.com, begins Jan 17

Basar B’Chalav Shiur, Rabbi Moshe Stavsky, Bais Medrash of Bergenfield, 9pm, rabbistavsky@bmob.org

Tuesday Night Iyun Shiur: Second Perek of Pesachim, Rabbi Zvi Sobolofsky, Cong Ohr HaTorah, Bergenfield, 9pm, 201-244-5905

Wednesdays

“From Meaning to Meaningful,” Rabbi Chaim Poupko, spons by Cong Ahavath Torah, private home in Englewood, 9am, 201-568-1315

Advanced Continuing Jewish Education, for women, Goldie Cohen, spons by Ateres Bracha-Neve Passaic Torah Institute, at a private home in Passaic, 9:30am, 908-278-4059

Adult Education, Rabbi Robert Pilavin, spons by Cong Sons of Israel, at Capri Kosher Italian Restaurant, Manalapan, 10am, 732-446-3000

Sharing the Journey Bereavement Support Group, for those who have experienced loss this past year, Holy Name Medical Center, Teaneck, 10am, 201-833-3000 ext 7850, begins Jan 11

Parsha Class, for women, Rebbetzin Tova Rapoport, Chabad Chai Center, Ventnor, 11am, 609-822-8500

Hebrew, for beginners, Avigdor Gargy, Riverdale YMHA, 11am, 718-548-8200

Chumash Shiur: Sefer Bereishit, for women, Rabbi Yosef Adler, Cong Rinat Yisrael, 12:30pm, 201-837-2795

Sefer Hachinuch, for women, Rabbi Benjamin Yudin, Cong Shomrei Torah, Fair Lawn, 12:45pm, 201-791-7676

Lunch and Learn Shiur, for seniors, Rabbi Michael Taubes, Cong Bnai Yeshurun, Teaneck, 1pm, 201-836-8916

Project Chizuk Networking Group, for job seekers, includes review and support for job searches, strategies to increase chances of employment, and mutual support and advice, Jewish Family Service, Clifton, 1pm, 973-777-7638

Sefer Yehoshua, for women, Rabbi Steven Miodownik, Cong Ahavas Achim, Highland Park, 1pm, 732-247-0532

The Chosen Cholent and Smokehouse Kosher Food Truck, to benefit the Cong Ahawas Achim Bnai Jacob and David Men’s Club, at Cong AABJ&D, West Orange, 4:30-9pm, adam@TheChosenCholent.com

Rutgers Tzedek League: Social Justice through a Jewish Lens, Rutgers Hillel, New Brunswick, 5pm, 732-545-2407

“Apocalypse Later: The Visions of Daniel,” Rabbi Chaim Poupko, Cong Ahavath Torah, Englewood, 7:15pm, 201-568-1315

“Whiskey, Wings, and Wisdom: The Tastiest Torah Class,” for men, Rabbi Avrohom Rapoport, Chabad Chai Center, Ventnor, 7:30pm, 609-822-8500

“Simple Truths: Pivotal Jewish Insights for Centered Living,” for women, Rebbetzin Altie Kasowitz, Chabad of West Orange, 7:30pm, altie@ChabadWestOrange.com

Krav Maga, for women, Rabbi Michoel Shapiro “The Fighting Rabbi,” includes Dealing with an active shooter situation in a public place or school; defense against a gun threat (being taken hostage at gunpoint); defense against knife attack; defense against a knife threat (being taken hostage at knife point); defense techniques against common unarmed attacks, and combative principles and tactics, West Orange Chabad House, 7:30pm, jschnitzer@comcast.net or 973-325-6311, begins Jan 4

Torah and Tea: Study of Tanya, for women, Rabbi Yehoshua Dubinsky, spons by Chabad of Passaic, private home in Clifton, 8pm, MiriamSebbag@gmail.com

Overeaters Anonymous, St Mary’s Hospital, Passaic, 8pm, 201-294-0794

Mishna Shiur: Mishneh Chullin with an Emphasis on the Principles of Kashruth, for women, Rabbi Yosef Adler, Cong Rinat Yisrael, 8pm, 201-837-2795

Women’s Swimming, Jewish Center of Teaneck, 8-10:30pm, 201-335-0633

Halachic Medical Issues, Rabbi Shaya First, Cong Ahavath Torah, Englewood, 8pm, 201-568-1315

Daf HaShavua, Rabbi Benjamin Yudin, Cong Shomrei Torah, Fair Lawn, 8:15pm, 201-791-7676

Sanhedrin Shiur, Rabbi Larry Rothwachs, Cong Beth Aaron, 8:30pm, 201-836-6210

Talmud In-Depth, for men and women, Rabbi Efrayim Unterman, Young Israel of East Brunswick, 8:30pm, 732-254-1860

Ladies Shiur, for women, Rabbi Mordy Kuessous, spons by Cong Ahavath Torah, private home in Englewood, 8:30pm, 201-568-1315

Krav Maga, for men, Rabbi Michoel Shapiro “The Fighting Rabbi,” includes Dealing with an active shooter situation in a public place or school; defense against a gun threat (being taken hostage at gunpoint); defense against knife attack; defense against a knife threat (being taken hostage at knife point); defense techniques against common unarmed attacks, and combative principles and tactics, West Orange Chabad House, 8:30pm, jschnitzer@comcast.net or 973-325-6311, begins Jan 4

Advanced Talmud, Rabbi Itamar Rosensweig, Cong Ahavath Torah, Englewood, 8:45pm, 201-568-1315

“Principles of Brachos,” Rabbi Zvi Sobolofsky, Cong Bnai Yeshurun, Teaneck, 9:15pm, 201-836-8916

Thursdays

Torah in the AM: Chavura Studying Sefer Shemot, Cong Keter Torah, Teaneck, 9:05am, 201-907-0180

Retirees Kollel: Masechet Brachot, for men, Rabbi Eli Reisman, Cong Ahavas Achim, Highland Park, 9:30am, 732-247-0532

Torah in the AM: Gemara Berachot 2a, Rabbi Menahem Meier, Cong Keter Torah, Teaneck, 9:45am, 201-907-0180

Tot Shabbat, for children under age 2 with a parent or caregiver, NJ Preschool of the Arts, JCC, Deal, 10am, 732-927-7079

Shiur, for women, Rebecca Belizon, Cong Bnai Yeshurun, Teaneck, 10:30am, 201-836-8916

Study of Rav Soloveitchik’s Classic Essay on Human Suffering, the Holocaust, and the State of Israel, Rabbi Menahem Meier, Cong Keter Torah, Teaneck, 10:45am, 201-907-0180

Homework Help, for children, from seniors at Ma’ayanot Yeshiva High School for Girls, Teaneck, 4:15pm, 917-562-8598

Scrapbooking, for girls in grades 3-6, Stacey Escott, private home in Passaic, 5:30pm, Stacey.a.escott@gmail.com

Special-Needs Boys Basketball Team, for special-needs boys ages 6-12, working with Yeshiva Ketana 8th grade boys, at the Yeshiva Ketana, Passaic, 5:40pm, 973-650-9751

Torodojo Jewish Martial Arts, for beginners to teens, Gene White, Cong Ohr Torah, West Orange, 6pm, 973-736-8366

Torodojo Jewish Martial Arts, for adults and advanced students, Gene White, Cong Ohr Torah, West Orange, 7pm, 973-736-8366

“Exploring and Understanding Jewish Law and Its Meaning: Appreciating the Blessings We Have,” for men and women, Rabbi Ruben Gober, Riverdale Jewish Center, 8pm, 718-548-1850

“Warm Yourselves Up with Torah and Chassidut,” for men, Rabbi Levi Shemtov, Chabad of Riverdale, 8pm, 718-549-1100

Parsha Shmmoze, Shimon Kronenberg, Cong Shomrei Torah, Fair Lawn, 8:15pm, 201-791-7676

“Giants of Mussar: Their Lives and Their Teachings,” Rav Moshe Tzvi Weinberg, Cong Bnai Yeshurun, Teaneck, 8:15pm, 201-836-8916

Men’s Mishmar, Rabbi Chaim Poupko, Cong Ahavath Torah, Englewood, 8:45pm, 201-568-1315

Video Shiur: Parshat Hashavua, Rabbi Yissocher Frand, Young Israel of Fair Lawn (201-797-1800); Cong Ahavas Achim, Highland Park (732-247-0532); Cong Tifereth Israel, Passaic; JEC, Elizabeth (908-591-5929); Cong Khal Zichron Mordechai, Monsey (845-356-7188); Cong Keter Torah, Teaneck; Cong Ohr Torah, West Orange (973-669-7320), Cong Bais Torah, Suffern (845-352-1343), 9pm

Parsha and Halacha, Rabbi Michael Taubes, Cong Bnai Yeshurun, Teaneck 10pm, 201-836-8916

Fridays

Tot Shabbat, for toddlers ages 12-24 months and a care-taker, includes art, songs, prayers, and stories, JCC, Tenafly, 9:30am, 201-408-1433

Kollel Men’s Balabatim Learning Program, Rabbi Zvi Hoff, Cong Ohav Emeth, Highland Park, 10am, 732-247-3038

Chai Healers, visit Jewish patients at St. Peter’s Hospital, spons by Rutgers Hillel and Chabad, meet at College Ave and Senior St, New Brunswick, noon, 732-545-2407

Conversational Hebrew, Sarah Magida and Liel Zahavi-Asa, Rutgers Hillel, 2pm, 732-545-2407

Ateres Group, for girls in grades 2-5, includes learning about tznius, stories, and games, private home in Passaic, 20 minutes after candle-lighting, henchichaya@gmail.com

Friday Night Beis Medrash Program: Daf Yomi and Shiur on Bava Metzia, Rabbi Zvi Sobolofsky, Cong Ohr HaTorah, Bergenfield, 7:15pm, EricStobezki@gmail.com or 201-244-5905

Shabbat

“Advanced Rambam Hilchot Tefillah Shiur: Careful Textual Analysis of the Rambam’s Presentation of the Mitzvah of Tefillah,” Rabbi Daniel Fridman, Jewish Center of Teaneck, 8:30am, 201-833-0515

Shabbat Lunch, Rabbi Andrew and Sara Frieberg, private home in New Brunswick, 12:30pm, sara@RutgersHillel.org

Learning Seudah Shlishit: “The Halachic Minds: Who Were the Great Halachic Minds of the Recent Centuries and What Were Their Unique Approaches and Contributions to the Corpus of Jewish Law,” Rabbi Steven Miodownik and Rabbi Daniel Reich, Cong Ahavas Achim, Highland Park, 4:30pm, 732-247-0532

Learning Seudah Shlishit: “Jeff’s Favorite Gemaras,” Jeff Korbman, Cong Ahavas Achim, Highland Park, 4:30pm, 732-247-0532

Learning Seudah Shlishit: “Mussar Sparks,” Josh Fine, Cong Ahavas Achim, Highland Park, 4:30pm, 732-247-0532

Motzei Shabbat

Motzei Shabbos Learning, for boys and men, spons by Cong Ohr HaTorah, at the Yeshiva Bais Mordechai of Teaneck, 6:25pm, 201-244-5905

Motzei Shabbos Learning, for girls of all ages with their mothers, aunts, and grandmothers, Cong Ohr HaTorah, Bergenfield, 6:30pm, 201-244-5905

Bnai Jazz: Live Music, at Tavlin kosher restaurant, Tenafly, 7pm til closing, 201-871-6060

Live Video Navi Shiur, Rabbi Yisroel Reisman, Young Israel of Fair Lawn (201-797-1800); Cong Ahavas Achim, Highland Park (732-247-0532); Cong Tifereth Israel, Passaic; JEC, Elizabeth (908-591-5929); Cong Khal Zichron Mordechai, Monsey (845-356-7188); Cong Keter Torah, Teaneck; Cong Ohr Torah, West Orange (973-669-7320), Cong Bais Torah, Suffern (845-352-1343), 7:30pm

Chill Zone, for girls, Cong Bnai Yeshurun, Teaneck, 7:45pm, 201-509-0791

New Minyanim

Shabbat Hashkama Minyan, Cong Ohr Saadya, Teaneck, 7:15am, frischa@gmail.com

Kof-K, Teaneck, mincha minyan, Mon-Thurs, 1pm; ma’ariv minyan, Mon-Thurs, 5:15pm, 201-837-0500

Mazal Tov

Mazal Tov to the Bar Mitzvah Boys: Adir and Eytan Abramowitz, Samuel Ashendorf, Noam Bacon, Yonatan Bench, Gavi Berman, Daniel Bitansky, Michal Bock, Donny Book, Jonah Cohen, Daniel Dresdner, Netanel Eckman, Aiden Einhorn, Yitzchok Shraga Eisner, Ari Elkin, Ben Epstein, Moshe Tzvi Gelbein, Shai Gold, Shlomo Gold, Noah Greenbaum, Shua Greenman, Ezra Lebowitz, Joseph Mann, Yosef Marcus, Richie Nadritch, Benjamin and Maz Orbach, Assaf Perl, Jake Pokrass, Aryeh Savetsky, Shmuel Aryeh Savetsky, Zecharia Noach Schachter, Chanan Schreiber, Malkiel Shmidman, Aaron Skoczylas, Yitzchak Yaacov Stern, Shaul Strait, Yehuda Teitelman, Akiva Warburg, Daron Welfeld, Elan Whitehead, Nadav Wieder, and Aiden Wild; and the Bat Mitzvah Girls: Chana Aspir, Leora Benjamin, Shoshana Besser, Hannah Bromberg, Amanda Butler, Noa Ruth Ennis, Laila Friedman, Ziggy Garb, Paya Gellman, Beth Glantz, Noa Hassan, Goldie Hein, Kayla Holler, Shoshana Iskowitz, Tali Katz, Elana Kaveh, Naomi Klein, Chaya Lamm, Eliana Langer, Moriah Needle, Rena Rogers, Abigail Rosendfeld, Chana Rovner, Kayla Schiff, Aleza Schreiber, Paige Schwartz, Zhava Tova Schwartz, Zahava Schwechter, Emma Shore, Avigayil Simon, Carmela Warshaw, and Elianna Wasserman

Chessed Ops

Teaneck/Bergenfield Bat Mitzvah Gown/Dress Gemach, accepting current or classic gowns and dresses in excellent condition, reneeschneier@gmail.com

Donate Used Purim Costumes to the Costume Gemach, private home in Bergenfield, 201-923-7622

The Edison-Highland Park Gown Gemach has over 150 gowns for children, pre-teens, teens, and adults in many sizes, styles, and colors, donations of gowns in very good condition needed for a tax-deductible receipt, pick-ups can be arranged, 516-526-0941

The Cong Ohav Emeth of Highland Park, Food Bank, takes non-perishable, unopened current food and toiletry items, chasachana@aol.com