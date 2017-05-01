Religious Zionists of America Launching National Art Contest to Commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Reunification of Jerusalem

May 1, 2017 by Susan Rosenbluth

Religious Zionists of America (RZA) has announced its first National Visual Art Contest for children in grades 3-12. The theme for this inaugural contest is “Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Reunification of Jerusalem.” The concept is taken from Psalms: “When Jerusalem Is Built Up, It Is a United City.”

All art work, which can take the form of painting, drawing, computer-aided art (no animation), photography (no videos), or sculpture, should be submitted as a digital image JPEG, and submitted by email to the RZA office, office@rza.org, by May 18, 2017, a week before Jerusalem Day (Yom Yerushalayim). The student’s name, title of the piece, grade, material used in the artwork, and size of the piece should be included in the email with the JPEG.

Each student may submit one entry, which must be original and developed and completed by the student.

Entries will be placed in one of three divisions: Elementary School (grades 3-5); Middle School (grades 6-8); and High School. Each division will offer 1st place, 2nd place, 3rd place, and 4th place winners.

Winners will be announced on June 7, 2017, the secular-calendar 50th anniversary of the reunification of the Holy City.

Winning artwork will be featured in a virtual art exhibition on the RZA website throughout the year of the 50th anniversary, and winners will receive a framed certificate of recognition.

Sheryl Intrator Urman, an internationally recognized painter and art educator, whose subjects often focus on Jewish themes, is serving as national chairperson of the contest and curator of the resulting art show. She stressed that submitted artwork does not have to be created specifically for this competition, but, she said, it must comply with the theme.

“I know many of the interested children may already have completed artwork which addresses the theme of united Jerusalem, and those pieces are eligible for this competition,” she said.

For more information about the Reunification of Jerusalem Art Competition, the RZA office can be reached at 212-465-9234.

“Art helps enrich students and their creativity in many ways, and it was important to us that this anniversary be recorded through the artwork and participation of our children,” said Rabbi Gideon Shloush, national director of RZA-Mizrachi.