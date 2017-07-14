Click Here to find out more

Jul 14, 2017 by Susan Rosenbluth

Dear Friends,

The UNESCO ploy, which throws the Bible and history into the garbage by denying the Jewish connection to our beloved city of Hebron cannot go unanswered. We are already implementing several actions and here is one way you can be helpful.

UNESCO’s vote, ironically taken place in Poland, has declared Hebron a Palestinian Heritage Site. This effectively destroys the Jewish connection to this holy city where our forefathers & mothers are buried and where King David first established his capital.

WE MUST STOP THE INSANITY OF UNESCO THROWING THE BIBLE INTO THE GARBAGE!

If you are as outraged as I am, let your voice be heard and sign our petition to keep UNESCO’s hands off of Jewish Hebron.

Hebron’s Jewish history is indisputable. From Abraham’s purchase of the Machpela Cave (Genesis 23), there has been 3,800 continuous years of Jewish presence in Hebron. The Jewish people and their history must not be removed.

UNESCO must hear loud and clear that the Palestinian’s are creating a fake history ploy against Israel. If you agree, sign the petition to keep Hebron a Jewish city.

Shalom,

Rabbi Dan Rosenstein

Executive Director, The Hebron Fund

PS – After signing the petition, please forward this email to friends who are concerned about the future of Hebron