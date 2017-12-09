Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf” Shines at the Guggenheim

Dec 9, 2017 by Susan Rosenbluth

For Jewish parents looking for seasonal treat that does not conflict religiously with our tradition, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum is presenting Sergei Prokofiev’s charming children’s classic, Peter and the Wolf.

Narrated by Isaac Mizrahi and set in Central Park, this production features the traditional explanation of instrumental representation, allowing children to hear the flute (bird), oboe (duck), clarinet (cat), French horn (wolf) and bassoon (Grandfather) Peter’s theme is played by strings—violins, viola, cello, and bass.

The Ensemble Signal, conducted by Brad Lubman, was superb, as were the dancers who performed the story, choreographed by John Heginbotham.

Only 30 minutes long, the production is perfect for young children. The Guggenheim suggests that it is for children ages five and up, but our four-year-old, who had been prepared in advance, was entranced.

Those not frightened by the snow can catch the final performance at the museum’s Peter B. Lewis Theater on December 10 at 2:30 and 4:30pm. While the museum is located on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 89th Street, the theater is approached via the ramp at 88th Street and Fifth Avenue. The phone number is 212-423-3575.

With any luck—and, perhaps, with a bit of persuasion—the Guggenheim will bring Peter and the Wolf back next year.

S.L.R.