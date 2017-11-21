Ess Gezint: Sweet Treats for Kids (and Adults)

Nov 21, 2017 by Susan Rosenbluth

Cookbooks for children are always good gifts, and those that are specifically designed for young girls are often hard to find. LiDan Long has come to the rescue with Scrumptious Sweet Treats: 25 Easy Baking Recipes for Kids (Full Court Press).

As the illustrations by Erin Hubbs make clear, Scrumptious Sweet Treats is suitable for boys and girls who Ms. Long hopes will see that baking “is not a stressful activity, but a fun, creative outlet and experiment that leads to lasting memorable moments.”

With Blue, a cute young elephant, as a guide, budding dessert chefs are led to see how easy it is to put together cupcakes, cookies, and homemade ice cream that, as Ms. Long explains, can be made even without an ice cream maker. Although many of Ms. Long’s baking recipes call for butter and/or milk, they work just fine with margarine and parve almond milk.

S.L.R.

Yo Yo Oreo Ice Cream

Ingredients:

1 cup sandwich cookies (about 12)

1 cup milk

1 cup heavy cream

½ cup sugar

Place cookies in a plastic bag and crush into small pieces. Mix milk and heavy cream in a blender. Add in sugar and blend. Pour the mixture and cookie crumbles into an ice cream maker. If you do not have an ice cream maker, pour into a freezer-safe bowl. Keep it in the freezer, but stir every 20 minutes for 3 hours. Another plan is to take two Ziploc bags, one larger than the other. Pour the final mixture into the smaller plastic bag and place that bag with the mixture inside the larger one. Add 5 cups of ice and 2 cups of salt to the larger plastic bag, and shake for 15 minutes. Makes 1 quart of ice cream.

Tropical Pineapple Sorbet

Ingredients:

½ cup brown sugar

1 cup water

1 20oz can crushed pineapple

Place sugar and water in a blender and blend. Add pineapple and blend until smooth. Pour into a bowl. Place in the refrigerator to chill for an hour. After it is chilled, place mixture into an ice cream maker, or pour into a freezer-safe bowl, place in the freezer, and stir every 20 minutes for 3 hours. Makes 1 quart of sorbet.

Monkey Nuggets

Ingredients:

Bananas

Peanut Butter

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

1 cup cocoa powder

¾ cup chocolate chips

1 Tbs vanilla

Slice each banana into 4 pieces. Place pieces on a baking sheet and place in the refrigerator to chill. Once the bananas are cold, take them out of the refrigerator and spread peanut butter over them. Place peanut butter-covered banana pieces back into the refrigerator. Prepare the chocolate sauce. In a medium-size pan, mix the water and sugar on low heat until the sugar dissolves. Add cocoa powder and chocolate chips to the mixture. Stir constantly. When the mixture begins to boil, add vanilla. Continue to stir until the syrup thickens. Once thick, remove from heat. Prepare wax paper. Take the peanut butter-covered bananas out of the refrigerator and dip in the hot chocolate syrup. Place on wax paper and let them sit in the refrigerator until cool and ready to serve. Each banana makes 4 monkey nuggets.