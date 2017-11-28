A Kosher Thanksgiving Lunch for Those in Need in Teaneck

Nov 28, 2017 by Susan Rosenbluth

In the true spirit of Kiddush Hashem, on Thanksgiving morning, Teaneck Deputy Mayor Elie Y Katz and a host of volunteers, with a significant contingent from the Jewish community, hosted a free kosher lunch to almost 200 seniors, veterans, and local families who had nowhere else to go for the holiday.

With certified kosher food donated by Dougie’s, Chopstix, and Butterflake Bakery, the lunch was held at Rain, a new, sumptuous, state-of-the-art entertainment venue on Cedar Lane in Teaneck.

Mr. Katz, who hosted the event in his role as a community activist and not as part of his official duties, worked with volunteers Gervonne Rice, a Teaneck Councilmember, and Janice Preschel, director of the Helping Hands Food Pantry in Teaneck.

Mr. Katz, who is also a local businessman and a member of the Teaneck Orthodox-Jewish community, said he organized the lunch as a response to a community need.

“Over the years, as the person who answers the phone for the food pantry, I have received many requests for this kind of luncheon from people who need food as well as people looking to volunteer to help,” he said.

Inter-Religious Community Effort

He founded Helping Hands Food Pantry in conjunction with Daniel Meys, senior pastor of the Teaneck Assembly of God Church.

Run strictly through donations, the food pantry, staffed by volunteers, is committed to helping Teaneck residents who are in need of assistance with non-perishable goods.

The pantry, located at 185 West Englewood Avenue in Teaneck, is open on from 12:30-2pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 6-7:30 on Thursday evenings. Food products can be donated at those times. At other times, non-perishable food items can be dropped off at the Teaneck Moose Lodge, located at 201 West Englewood Avenue, or at Chopstix Kosher Chinese Take-Out, 172 West Englewood Avenue.

For more information on how to donate to or volunteer for the Helping Hands Pantry, Mr. Katz can be reached at 201-715-5179 or at katz07666@gmail.com.

“We established the food pantry in light of the ongoing economic crisis that hits all segments of our local community, and we are always looking for volunteers to help staff the pantry or our office or just to be available to pick up food for us from merchants during the week,” said Mr. Katz.

S.L.R.